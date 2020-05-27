|
|
RUNGE, Guy Russell "Rusty" Of Melrose, May 26, 2020, at age 83. Beloved husband of Janet H. (Strobel) Runge with whom he shared nearly 60 years of marriage. Devoted father of Russell A. "Rusty" Runge and his wife Lori of Melrose, Michael R. Runge of Melrose, Kenneth M. Runge and his wife Gerri of Saugus, and Thomas J. Runge and his wife Michelle of AZ. Dear brother of Donna Westburg and her husband Richard of Westford, and the late Carl Runge, Jr. and wife Marjorie, Charles Runge and wife Arlene, Beverly Cargill and husband Edwin, Shirley Marsh and husband Alfred, Lorraine Watkins and husband Herbert, Dorothy Overton and husband Alfred, Virginia Belcamino and husband Lawrence, and Albert Runge and surviving wife Beverly of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather of Liana, James, Kenny, Jr., Ryan, Samantha, and Jeffrey, and great-grandfather of Lily. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services to honor and remember Rusty will be held privately. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rusty may be made to the First Congregational Church, 121 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute or to express your condolences to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020