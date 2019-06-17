LoPRESTI, Gwendolyn Of Andover, MA, passed away June 15, 2019 at the Lawrence General Hospital. She was born in Everett, MA, March 13, 1938 to the late Angelo A. and Tobius Marie (Renzulli) DeRosa. She graduated with her degree from Penn Hall (now Wilson College), in Chambersburg, PA. She was a member of the St. Augustine's Guild in Andover, worked for 25 years as a medical office manager, and spent 18 years as the treasurer of the Andover Junior Football League. She was the first and only woman awarded the Garrett "Gary" Burke Award for exceptional service by the League. She was also very active in other community activities and her family business. She is survived by devoted husband of 58 years, Louis LoPresti of Andover; daughter Laurel A. Florio, husband Bob, and grandchildren Michalina and Dominic of Roswell, GA, daughter Jill C. LoPresti and husband Gregg Nussbaum of Wellington, FL, son Dean L. LoPresti, wife Nely Morales, and grandchildren, Geraldine and Aimee of Guadalajara, Mexico and Andover, son Louis D. LoPresti, II of Plainfield, VT, as well as many loving extended family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 33 Essex Street, Andover, MA. Burial will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, MA.



View the online memorial for Gwendolyn LoPRESTI Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary