REICH, Gwyn Leah Of Chelmsford, MA, passed away unexpectedly on July 2nd, at the age of 49. Gwyn grew up in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Wellesley High School. She studied music at West Chester University of Pennsylvania and English at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Gwyn had a successful career in corporate planning and operations management with organizations such as Harvard Business Publishing, Nuance and Aspen Technologies. She also ran her own consulting business, Monkey-at-Work Productions. Gwyn was an avid kayaker, baker and fan of Jackson Browne. She loved to travel, especially her annual trips with her travel group, and spend time on the beach in Belmar, on the Jersey Shore. Gwyn was a volunteer with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Lowell and a loving mom to several dogs, mostly recently Fletcher and Miss Peaches. Gwyn is survived by her father and stepmother, Fred and Paula Knier, her mother, Dianne Reich, her sister, Sarah Reich, as well as her close family of aunts, uncles, stepsiblings and cousins, all of whom loved her dearly and will always remember her bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gwyn's memory to Buddy Dog Humane Society www.buddydoghs.com/donate Visiting Hours: Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Gwyn on Monday, July 8th at 3:00 pm at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, MA.



View the online memorial for Gwyn Leah REICH Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019