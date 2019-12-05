Boston Globe Obituaries
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
H. BROWN BALDWIN

H. BROWN BALDWIN Obituary
BALDWIN, H. Brown Age 91, of Maynard, formerly of Boxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his daughter's home. Beloved husband of the late June (Abbott) Baldwin. Loving father of Carol LeSage and her husband David of Maynard, and Bruce Baldwin of North Ferrisburg, VT. Proud grandfather to nine grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Known to all as Brown, he was born in Burlington, VT to the late Agnes (McBride) and Henry M. Baldwin. After graduating from the Univ. of Vermont with an engineering degree, he moved to Boston. Working for Boston Gas and later Eastern Gas and Fuel Assoc., Brown took early retirement and later started his own consulting business in risk management. Brown's greatest love was that of the sea. He was an avid sailor and spent many years racing in Marblehead, and later cruising the Maine coast in his 34 foot tartan "Catamount." He was also an accomplished skier, spending weekends with friends and family on the slopes of Stow, VT. Brown, known for his selflessness and profound wisdom, inspired all to strive for the best in everything you pursue. Per Brown's request, Services will be private and held at a later date. Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
