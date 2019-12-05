Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. EHRMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RABBI H. BRUCE EHRMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RABBI H. BRUCE EHRMANN Obituary
EHRMANN, Rabbi H. Bruce Of Canton, Massachusetts, formerly of Randolph, Brockton, and Brookline, passed away on December 3, 2019, at 101½ years of age. Devoted son of the late Herbert B. Ehrmann and Sara (Rosenfeld) Ehrmann. Beloved husband of Nancy (Lehman) Ehrmann. Loving father of Ann and her husband, David Shagam; David and his wife, Barbara; Johanna; and Jonathan and his wife, Debra. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Sara, Scott, and Hannah and great-grandfather of Isaac and Aaliyah, Ernest and Felix. Dear brother of the late Dr. Robert L. Ehrmann. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rabbi Ehrmann grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, and was active in scouting, public speaking, dramatics, and summer camp. He earned an AB degree from Harvard College ('39), and a Master of Hebrew Letters degree, semicha, and an honorary DD from Hebrew Union College (now HUC-JIR). In his own words, he wanted to lead a life "not of acquisition, but of service," and in his senior year of college, aware of the rise of Nazism in Europe, chose the rabbinate as a career in which he could help the world—and the Jewish people and their faith—to survive. He served as rabbi of Temple Israel, Brockton, Massachusetts, for 38 years; was a longtime chaplain at the Brockton, VA hospital; and, post retirement, conducted religious services at various institutions, including Temple Emanuel in Marlborough. He led the Massachusetts Board of Rabbis, Brockton Ministers' Union, and the Rotary Club (of which he was a life member), served as a trustee of the Brockton Public Library, and held other volunteer positions. His strong sense of justice led him to march through Montgomery, Alabama, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in 1965, and to speak at a rally protesting the Vietnam War in Brockton. He had a passion for unusual cars, food, and travel and looked back with pleasure on a cross-country trip in a 1929 Model A Ford during college. For much of his life he savored the slower pace of summers with family and friends on a small Maine island. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton. Memorial Observance details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HUC-JIR L'Dor Va'Dor Scholarship Fund https://donate.huc.edu/friends Birch Island Memorial Garden, c/o Culbertson, 33 Webster Rd., East Milton, MA 02186; or Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA 02021. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -