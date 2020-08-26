|
MAITRE, H. Joachim Prof. Dr. H. Joachim Maître, husband and father of three children, journalist, author and academic, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was 85. Born on November 22, 1934, in Brieg, Germany, Maître lived through the war and turbulent post-war period in eastern Europe before he defected from East Germany to the West in the 1950s. He immigrated to the United States in 1983, settling with his family in Brookline, Massachusetts. An avid intellectual, Maître strongly believed in the freedoms he found in America. Disciplined, opinionated, and on occasion stubborn to a fault, he was ever eager to dialogue with and know the people around him. He was an accomplished skier and waterskier, with a lifelong passion for soccer. Maître's professional career spanned six decades in a variety of academic and journalism positions in North America, Europe, and Africa. He started as a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, became a foreign correspondent for Die Welt, then Chairman and Associate Professor of German at McGill University in Montreal, a press attaché for the Olympic Games of 1976, and managing editor of several publications in Germany. As a journalist, he reported from military units and served on assignment in Vietnam, Afghanistan, El Salvador, and other areas of conflict. From 1983 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus in 2013, Maître was a professor at Boston University, teaching in both the Department of International Relations and the Department of Journalism. He served as director of the university's Division of Military Education and founded the Center for Defense Journalism. He was also a member of the Mont Pelerin Society, the Philadelphia Society, the PEN American Center, and a 50-year lifetime member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America. Maître is survived by his wife Hella, his three children, Yoanna, Benjamin, and Alexander, and three grandchildren, Samuel, Maximilian, and Brandon. A private family service will be held in view of present circumstances.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020