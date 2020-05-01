|
FARROW, H. Patricia (Tully) "Pat" A longtime resident of Woburn, April 27th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy J. Farrow. Loving mother of Steven J. Farrow, his wife Rose of Centerville, Michael J. Farrow, his wife Rosemary of Burlington, and Janis Farrow Pochini, her husband Scott of Wayland. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late John J. Tully, the late Mary Finlayson, her husband Ronald, the late Thomas Tully, his wife Florence, the late William Tully and his wife Ruth, the late Tom Mernin and the late Bill Mernin. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo of Main Street Woburn to be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to St. Charles parish where Pat was educated, educated her children, received the sacraments, and practiced her faith. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020