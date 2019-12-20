Home

EDWARDS, H. Phelps Jr. Of Naples, FL, formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 90. Phelps was born May 18, 1929 in Boston, MA to Hamilton P. and Elizabeth (Young) Edwards. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Josselyn Y. Edwards, of Ross, CA. Phelps leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Caroline Kneedler Edwards (Kip); his dear children: Elizabeth P. Edwards (Lisa) of Hailey, ID; Josselyn E. Futrell (Lyn) and her husband Tom of Wheaton, IL; Mary E. Scott (Muffy) and her husband Don of Midlothian, VA; Caroline C. Cameron (C.C.) and her husband Jack of Naples, FL; 9 wonderful grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, J. Nicholas Edwards and his wife Lynn of Wimberly, TX, and 8 nieces and nephews. No services are being planned at this time. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
