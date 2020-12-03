HOWORTH, H. Philip (The Honorable) Age 87, of Nashua, NH, well-known attorney and retired judge of the Nashua District Court, died November 30. Judge Howorth was a graduate of Philips Exeter Academy, earned a Bachelor's degree from Haverford College in 1954 and his Juris Doctor from Harvard University Law School in 1957. He was an Army veteran and served in the reserves until his discharge in November 1962. Beloved husband of Anne M. (Haug) Howorth, father of Claire Kieley and husband Kevin, Joanna Howorth and Paul C. Howorth, grandfather of Andrez and Sarah Howorth, and Kathryn and Charlotte Kieley. Calling Hours at Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., NASHUA, NH, Monday, 5-8 pm and Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, Wednesday at 9:30 am. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Hudson, NH. Donations may be made to: Pine Haven Boys Center, 133 River Rd., Allenstown, NH 03275. For additional info, please visit www.farwellfuneralservice.com