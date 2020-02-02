|
NAGEL, H. Robert, DDS Of Newton, on February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Shapiro) Nagel. Devoted father of Robbi Nagel, Dr. Gregg M. Nagel and his wife Dr. Brittany Braga, and Jodi Nagel Rodman and her husband Andrew. Loving grandfather of Alex and Reid Chilkowitz, Ryan and Sam Rodman and Lukas Nagel. Brother of Fran Stein. Dear uncle of Brian and Nicole Kwitkin, and Lori and Allison Stein. Dr. Nagel founded The Endodontics Group in 1974. He was well respected in the dental field, admired by colleagues and patients alike. He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict serving as a Captain in the Air Force. Dr. Nagel was an amazing father and was" Poppy" to his beloved grandchildren. Services at The Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00pm. Following the service family and friends are invited to the Nagel residence until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The New York Multiple Sclerosis Society, 733 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10017. www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020