HAGOP SARKISSIAN

SARKISSIAN, Hagop Of Watertown, passed away on September 14, 2020, he was 87 years old. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Helene (Pilibosian) Sarkissian. Devoted father of Sharon Hekimian and her husband Gregory of Watertown and Robert Sarkissian and his wife Audrey Dow of Maryland. Loving grandfather of Joshua Hekimian and his wife Sara and Emily Overstreet and her husband Simeon. Proud great-grandfather of Elijah Hekimian and Todd Overstreet. Dear brother of Mary Karaguesian of Watertown, Hovsep Sarkissian and his wife Mathild of Germany and the late Aram Sarkissian and Alice Ashjian. He is also survived by 3 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, private funeral services were held for the family. Memorial donations be made in his memory to Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary, online guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com
