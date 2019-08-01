Boston Globe Obituaries
WHITE, Hal E. Of Alabama, formerly of Cambridge and Medford. Passed on July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen R. (McQueeney). Loving father of Hal E. White Jr. of Plaistow, NH, and Randy J. White and his wife Marlene of Billerica. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Tyler, and Zander, and great-grandfather of Andrew White. Dear brother of, Thomas White of Paxton, Patricia Broderick of Auburn, and the late Janice Heap, Ruth Luetch, and Phillip White. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Eight year Navy Veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Thursday at 10 am. Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge, at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Burial and military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 7020 A.C Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
