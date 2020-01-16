Boston Globe Obituaries
HALE G. KHOURY

HALE G. KHOURY Obituary
KHOURY, Hale G. Of Norwood, passed peacefully on Jan. 15 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Joanne (Akikie) of 48 years. Devoted father of Thomas of Northboro and Michael and his wife Meghan of Walpole. Cherished brother of the late Yvonne Khoury. Loving "Jidoo" of Zackary, Maximilian, Livia, Will and Matthew. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday evening from 4-7 pm at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain. Interment at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Hale was a late Korean War Army Veteran. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain 02130. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020
