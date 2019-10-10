|
HYMEL, Hanna, E. Born January 6, 1998 in Rockville, MD. Died suddenly of a tragic accident while practicing her beloved art of photography on October 8, 2019 near Lynchburg, VA. She is survived by her father, Lin Joseph Hymel, originally of New Orleans, mother, Anka Apostolova Hymel, originally of Kosaravez, Bulgaria, and brother Angel Konstantinov of Bulgaria. Hanna resided with her family in Norton, MA. She was the niece of Gregory Paul Hymel and his wife Melissa Kay Hymel, and of Nancy Ann Hymel. She attended Bishop Feehan High School and University of Maine. She was a creative, artistic, and independent spirit. Visitation at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in NEW ORLEANS, Monday, October 14th, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service in New England to follow.
