HANNA HOMENKO

HANNA HOMENKO Obituary
HOMENKO, Hanna Age 44, of Sudbury, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, following a courageous 6-year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Craig Homenko, of Sudbury, and devoted mother to Julia Mary and Anne Elizabeth Homenko, both of Sudbury; loving daughter of Elzbieta Aleksandra Olejnik and Kazimierz Jan Olejnik of Borki, Poland; cherished sister of Malgorzata Olejnik and Ewa Olejnik, both of Warsaw, Poland.

Born and raised in Poland, Hanna graduated summa cum laude from American University in Washington, DC. While working in the public accounting firm Resnik, Hanna earned her CPA license. She then joined Danaher Corp. at their headquarters in DC, where her outstanding business skills were quickly identified. After serving in various roles at the Danaher Corporation, Hanna was promoted to Director of Finance position at Arbor Networks.

While Hanna took great pleasure in her professional life, it was the love of family and friends that guided her. Being a gracious hostess meant all felt treasured in her home, and her passion for cooking never waned, no matter how ill she felt. She traveled extensively, making sure to return to the family and country she loved often. Understanding that Craig, as an only child, had unique responsibilities, she became a loyal daughter-in-law to his parents. She also recognized that his friends were like his siblings, and affectionately welcomed them into her heart. Above all, it was Hanna's devotion to her daughters, Julia and Ania, that defined her. Her role as a mother was her greatest joy and accomplishment.

Hanna did not just survive during her 6-year battle, she thrived. Whether it was rappelling down waterfalls in Costa Rica, snorkeling in Turks and Caicos, shopping on the Champs-?lysées, or touring her beloved Poland, Hanna bested her cancer for so long many people did not realize her battle. Hanna faced her illness head-on exhibiting incredible strength to the awe of family, friends, and co-workers. It was only in the last few weeks that her cancer finally overwhelmed her seemingly indomitable will. Hanna was, and is, an inspiration to all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 8, at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury. Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
