|
|
McCLARK, Hannah Elizabeth Of Walpole, Massachusetts, and formerly Westwood, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was 15 years old. Hannah is the daughter of Elizabeth Homiller McClark and her companion Kim King, both of Walpole, and Terrence Lee McClark of Providence, Rhode Island. Hannah is survived by her younger brother, Nathan Lee McClark. She is also survived by her uncle, William Jacob Homiller and her aunt, Abigail Aldrich Homiller, and her cousins, Emily, William and Olivia Homiller, all of Westwood, Massachusetts, and her uncle, Jonathan McClark and his wife, Melissa, and her cousins, Loan and Roman of France. She also leaves behind her grandparents, William Homiller of Bonita Springs, Florida, Genevieve Homiller of Naples, Florida, Ernest McClark and Florence McClark, both of Providence, Rhode Island.
Hannah was a bright light with a contagious smile and a giving, joyous heart. She enjoyed singing in the Walpole High School Treble Chorus and Concert Chorus, playing field hockey and throwing shotput for the Walpole High School track team. She left footprints on the hearts of all who knew her. A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hannah McClark Memorial Fund through Needham Bank. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020