HANNAH HACKETT SOULE
1951 - 2020
HACKETT SOULE, Hannah Died peacefully at her home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 14, with her husband, Augustus Soule by her side. Daughter of the late George H. Hackett of Dedham and Mary-Stuart Hackett of Newton, she lived in Milton and Framingham before retiring to the Big Island of Hawaii. Hannah was the sister of George Hackett, Jr. of New York City, Edie Keeler of Wayland and her husband, Brad, and Ned Hackett of Medfield and his wife, Jane. Hannah was the loving aunt of eight; George and Chris Keeler, Geoff Hackett and his wife Emma, Lucy Etre and her husband Matt, Isabelle Hackett and Courtney, Katherine and Zachary Soule. She also leaves three stepsiblings, two stepdaughters and four stepgrandchildren. Hannah died of complications from cardiac amyloidosis at age 69. A celebration of Hannah's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to amyloidosis research at amyloidosis.org

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
