NELSON, Hannah Josephine (Keohane) Of Westwood, formerly of Readville and Kinsale, Ireland, passed away at the age of 93 on April 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Kathleen Devlin and her husband Francis of Stoughton, Ann Bulger and her husband Richard of Brewster, the late Mary Petreyko and her husband John of Readville, and Harold Nelson and his wife Kathy of Norton. Devoted grandmother to Kelly, Jason, Kristen, Kimberlee, Michael, Andrew, Daniel and Christabel and great-grandmother to Zachary, Alexander, Nathan, Lilah, Everly, Colette and Willow. Loving sister of Mona Dwyer and Kathleen O'Donovan of Ireland, and Margaret O'Neill and Patrick Keohane of England. She will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you to all those who lovingly helped her maintain her independence over the last few years by visiting with her and bringing in her favorite foods. Special thanks to the kind heroes at Alliance Healthcare of Braintree who helped her until she passed. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will take place. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Josie's life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
