LAUGHLIN, Hannah M. (O'Shea) Of Jamaica Plain, passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. Laughlin. Devoted mother of Anne Marie Hentz and her husband Peter of Harvard, Walter Laughlin, Jr. and his wife Rita of Canton, Meg Buckley and her husband Thomas of West Roxbury, and Susan Farmer and her husband Gary of Jamaica Plain. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Ryan, Kayla, Lauren, Caroline, and Laughlin. Proud great-grandmother of Faith, Bryson, and Spencer. Sister of the late Kathleen O'Shea Meehan, Margaret Close, and Eleanor VanEerden. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Hannah's caregivers towards the end of her life, Fran O'Shea, Catherine Cremini, and Seana Hall; the company and care you provided for her was beyond our greatest expectations. We will be forever grateful. Hannah will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, her kindness, and her humility. Also known as "Handy Hannah" based on her ability to create and design anything she set her mind to—talents ranging from building a staircase to sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren to home decorating and gardening. Hannah took pride in her passions, but even more so in her ever-growing family. Her greatest love was her children, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, who will miss her terribly. Her legacy is simple; give love and receive love. Due to the pandemic, a private family Funeral Service will take place at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mass General's Emergency Response Fund in memory of Hannah Laughlin. Mailing address: Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Or you may use the link to donate: https://because.massgeneral.org/give/276647/#!/donation/checkout For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020