Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
at Hannah's late residence
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
at Hannah's late residence
HANNAH SOMMERSTEIN


1924 - 2019
HANNAH SOMMERSTEIN Obituary
SOMMERSTEIN, Hannah Age 94 years, of Brookline, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Loving sister of the late Beulah Franklin. Cherished aunt of Michael Franklin of New York, NY and Emily Franklin McAdams (Novie) of Newtonville, MA. Services will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, September 18 at 12:30pm. Burial to follow in the Lawrence Ave. Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance following the burial at Hannah's late residence, and continuing on Thursday 11-7pm and on Friday 11-5pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. curealz.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
