FRITSCHI, Hans Age 83, died January 11, at home surrounded by family and devoted caregivers, after battling Parkinson's disease for over a decade. Having fallen in love with the Boston area while attending MIT, he spent 27 years at The Foxboro Company as a Computer Systems and Software Engineer. He had a lifelong passion for music and spent over 50 years singing with groups, including the MIT Choral Society, Boston Concert Opera, Chaminade, and Cape Cod Opera. He inherited his father's love of travel, adventure and especially enjoyed hiking and rafting trips out West, which he documented with well-organized slide shows.

He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Schmidt) and brother Carl Fritschi. He is survived by his sister, Vicky Fritschi of Norfolk, MA; brother, Bruno Fritschi (Ouida) of Homewood, AL; and many nieces/nephews. A Celebration of Hans' Life will be held at the Daniel Webster Inn, 149 Main Street, Sandwich, MA 02563, on February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. For directions and online condolences, please visit:

nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
