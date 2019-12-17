|
|
KORNBERG, Sir Hans Leo Of Falmouth, MA, on December 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital at age 91. Dearly loved husband of Donna and of the late Monica; cherished father of Julia, Rachel, Jonathan and Simon; and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. The Funeral Service will take place at noon on December 20th at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, 7 Hatchville Road, East Falmouth, MA. Flowers if desired to: Lady Kornberg, c/o Chapman Cole & Gleason, 475 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, in Hans' memory to the Hans Kornberg travel prize at Christ's College, Cambridge, England www.christs.cam.ac.uk/ For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019