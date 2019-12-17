Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Falmouth Jewish Congregation
7 Hatchville Road
East Falmouth, MA
SIR Hans Leo KORNBERG

KORNBERG, Sir Hans Leo Of Falmouth, MA, on December 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital at age 91. Dearly loved husband of Donna and of the late Monica; cherished father of Julia, Rachel, Jonathan and Simon; and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. The Funeral Service will take place at noon on December 20th at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, 7 Hatchville Road, East Falmouth, MA. Flowers if desired to: Lady Kornberg, c/o Chapman Cole & Gleason, 475 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, in Hans' memory to the Hans Kornberg travel prize at Christ's College, Cambridge, England www.christs.cam.ac.uk/ For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
