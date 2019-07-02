Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge Street
Winchester, MA
HANS RICHARD MARKWARTH


1934 - 2019
HANS RICHARD MARKWARTH Obituary
MARKWARTH, Hans Richard Age 84, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 1, 2019. Hans was born on August 25, 1934 in Somerville to the late Hans and Jennie (DeGregorio) Markwarth. Beloved husband of more than 56 years to Mary Elizabeth (McNamara). The most amazing father of Michael and wife Sheree Markwarth, Susan Markwarth, Richard and wife Kelly Markwarth, Marianne Markwarth, Patrick and wife Debra Markwarth, and Brian Markwarth. Loving papa to his 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Amanda, Melissa, Elizabeth, Richard Hans, Brianna, Joseph, Jenna, and Matthew Markwarth. Devoted brother of sister Ann White, brother Ronald and wife Jenny Markwarth, and sister-in-law Gertrude McNamara-Caruso. Generous and loving role model to many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Hans was a veteran of the Korean War, past Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, and a longtime resident of Arlington for 51 years. He enjoyed traveling, but was happiest when surrounded by family and friends poolside at his home. Visiting Hours will be held from Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Sunday, July 7, from 2 pm to 5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester, at 10 am on Monday, July 8. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hans' memory to the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. https://webtrac.abgclub.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/donation.html
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
