PAPADOGIANNIS, Harilaos "Harry" Of Newton, passed away at Newton Wellesley Hospital on May 19, 2020. He was 79 years old. Harry was the well-loved, longtime companion of Elizabeth Colletti. And he was the son of the late Demetrios and Maria (Peroulaki) Papadoyiannis. Harry was the brother of the late Costa Papadoyiannis, and George Papadoyiannis and his wife Louise and also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health situation, no Services are planned at this time.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020