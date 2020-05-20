Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HARILAOS PAPADOGIANNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARILAOS "HARRY" PAPADOGIANNIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARILAOS "HARRY" PAPADOGIANNIS Obituary
PAPADOGIANNIS, Harilaos "Harry" Of Newton, passed away at Newton Wellesley Hospital on May 19, 2020. He was 79 years old. Harry was the well-loved, longtime companion of Elizabeth Colletti. And he was the son of the late Demetrios and Maria (Peroulaki) Papadoyiannis. Harry was the brother of the late Costa Papadoyiannis, and George Papadoyiannis and his wife Louise and also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health situation, no Services are planned at this time.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARILAOS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -