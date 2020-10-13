HALLSTEIN, Harold A. III Age 70, of Lincoln, Oct. 7, 2020. Harold is survived by his wife, Susan Richards-Hallstei;, two children, Harold A. Hallstein IV from Boulder, CO and Jocelyn Adams; and his son-in-law, Trevor Wissink-Adams from Jamaica Plain. An Owners Representative in construction, Harold had a long career managing projects in a variety of venues throughout New England. Prior to founding the Hallstein Company, Inc., he worked for the town of Brookline and later for Parencorp, Inc. a real estate development firm. A Memorial Service and celebration is being planned for spring of 2021. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made in his memory to the Lincoln Land Conservation Trust at www.lincolnconservation.org
. Proceeds benefit the Flint's Farm field heritage, which abuts his resting place in the Lincoln Cemetery. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
