HAROLD A. HALLSTEIN III
HALLSTEIN, Harold A. III Age 70, of Lincoln, Oct. 7, 2020. Harold is survived by his wife, Susan Richards-Hallstei;, two children, Harold A. Hallstein IV from Boulder, CO and Jocelyn Adams; and his son-in-law, Trevor Wissink-Adams from Jamaica Plain. An Owners Representative in construction, Harold had a long career managing projects in a variety of venues throughout New England. Prior to founding the Hallstein Company, Inc., he worked for the town of Brookline and later for Parencorp, Inc. a real estate development firm. A Memorial Service and celebration is being planned for spring of 2021. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made in his memory to the Lincoln Land Conservation Trust at www.lincolnconservation.org. Proceeds benefit the Flint's Farm field heritage, which abuts his resting place in the Lincoln Cemetery. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
