McWADE, Harold A. On December 6, Harold A. McWade, devoted husband and father passed away at the age of 89 after a lengthy illness. A Korean Combat War Veteran, he was born and raised in Malden, MA to Harold and Vera McWade, graduated Malden High School in 1948 and was a Westinghouse Repairman for 31 years. He is survived by Alice Madden McWade, his devoted wife of 64 years, sister, Eva Moffitt, and was the father of three, Brian (predeceased 1999), married to Dianne McWade, Janice McWade Brunelle, married to Marc Brunelle and Barry McWade and five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Scott and Andrew Brunelle, Michelle and Michael McWade, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Warren, George and Paul and his sister Virginia Bass. Harold spent summers as a child in Nova Scotia with his maternal aunts, uncles and Goodwin cousins. As an adult, his love of Nova Scotia was passed on to his family and friends in the number of people who visited and enjoyed the activities at his summer home in Argyle Sound. Throughout his life, Harold enjoyed the Boston Bruins and was a season ticket holder. He was a good man whose generosity with his mechanical skills helped many. His Honor Flight in 2018 was an event that brought him joy, and his family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Honor Flight of New England https://honorflightnewengland.org/donate/ A Memorial Service for Harold will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Dec. 11th at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10th from 4 – 8 PM. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019