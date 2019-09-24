|
CRISTOL, Harold Of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, at 93 years of age. Devoted son of the late Charles and Sophie (Tanzer) Cristol. Beloved husband of the late Rosalyn (Cohen) Cristol. Loving father of Steve Cristol & his wife Lynette of Warren and Robin (Cristol) Tucker & her husband Steve of North Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Lori and Amy. Dear brother of the late Sylvia Edelstein. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON on Friday, September 27 at 10am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held at his late residence, BrightView Senior Living, 125 Turnpike St., Canton, immediately following the burial on Friday until 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, www.DAV.org or to the . Late WWII NAVY Veteran and Local 7 Ironworker. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019