Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist,
841 Shore Rd.
Pocasset, MA
HAROLD E. BOUCHER

HAROLD E. BOUCHER Obituary
BOUCHER, Harold E. Of Bourne, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Boston, son of the late Harold E. Boucher and Catherine (Brooks) Boucher; brother of the late Geraldine Walsh and Laraine Gould. Survived by his wife Katherine Boucher; his children: Donna Castillo (Boucher) and son-in-law Juan Castillo, Janet Ahigian (Boucher) and son-in-law, the late Richard Ahigian, Sr., Paul E. Boucher, and Laura Hillios (Boucher) and son-in-law Demetrios Hillios; grandchildren: Richard Ahigian, Jr. and wife Megan, John Ahigian and wife Allie, Mathew Ahigian, Adriana Castillo, John Castillo, Katerina Hillios, George Hillios, and Angelika Hillios; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bob and Joan Jordan and Jim and Marilyn Coady; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, Mar. 2 at St. John the Evangelist, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset. Burial at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
