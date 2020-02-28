|
BOUCHER, Harold E. Of Bourne, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Boston, son of the late Harold E. Boucher and Catherine (Brooks) Boucher; brother of the late Geraldine Walsh and Laraine Gould. Survived by his wife Katherine Boucher; his children: Donna Castillo (Boucher) and son-in-law Juan Castillo, Janet Ahigian (Boucher) and son-in-law, the late Richard Ahigian, Sr., Paul E. Boucher, and Laura Hillios (Boucher) and son-in-law Demetrios Hillios; grandchildren: Richard Ahigian, Jr. and wife Megan, John Ahigian and wife Allie, Mathew Ahigian, Adriana Castillo, John Castillo, Katerina Hillios, George Hillios, and Angelika Hillios; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bob and Joan Jordan and Jim and Marilyn Coady; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, Mar. 2 at St. John the Evangelist, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset. Burial at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020