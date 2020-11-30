1/1
HAROLD E. HUTCHINGS Sr.
HUTCHINGS, Harold E. Sr. "Hutch" Of Squantum, died November 28, 2020.

Hutch adored spending time with his family over family dinners and celebrations, especially with "his lady," Anna. Hutch loved dancing, playing cards, bowling and socializing with friends and family. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for many years as a member of the Teamsters. He was past commander of the Robert I. Nickerson Post in Squantum, one of the last remaining original members. Hutch was a kind, caring and quiet man. Hutch "didn't miss a trick" with his dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Frances (Melanson) Hutchings. Beloved husband of 65 years to Anna M. (Graham) Hutchings of Squantum. Loving father of Sharon Kimball and her husband Brad of Lenoir, NC, Regina Doyle of Pembroke, Micheal Hutchings of Squantum, Theresea Vradenburg and her husband Jeff of Quincy, David Hutchings and his wife Deb of Quincy and the late Harold E. Hutchings, Jr. Brother of the late Barbara McEachern and Elaine Doyle. Cherished Grampie of Gwynne, Michael and Amanda Doyle, Ryan, Sarah and Nick Hutchings, Haley and Graham Vradenburg and Gavin Hutchings. Great Grampie of Kaylin and Kylea Doyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date. Please see www.Keohane.com for updates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert I. Nickerson Post 382 Scholarship Fund, 20 Moon Island Rd., Quincy, MA 02171 or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
