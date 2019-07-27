Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD LEBLANC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. HAROLD E. "SKIP" LEBLANC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. HAROLD E. "SKIP" LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Rev. Harold E. "Skip" Of Centerville, July 24, 2019. Son of the late Edward L. and Irene M. (Demers) LeBlanc. Brother of James A. LeBlanc of Osterville and the late Daniel C. LeBlanc. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Father LeBlanc's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now