LeBLANC, Rev. Harold E. "Skip" Of Centerville, July 24, 2019. Son of the late Edward L. and Irene M. (Demers) LeBlanc. Brother of James A. LeBlanc of Osterville and the late Daniel C. LeBlanc. Relatives and friends will honor and remember Father LeBlanc's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019