More Obituaries for HAROLD MACLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD E. MACLEOD

HAROLD E. MACLEOD Obituary
MacLEOD, Harold E. Longtime Newton resident, Aug. 16, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband for 63 years to the late Rose E. (Scichilone) MacLeod. Devoted father of Denise Hawes and husband Glen of Pembroke, Debra Cononico and her late husband Steven of FL, Diane Cocuzzo and husband Barry of Newton, Dana MacLeod and wife Kathy of Wayland. Dear brother of the late Robert MacLeod and Helen A. Foster. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Veteran of Korean War, US Air Force. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday morning, Aug. 20 from 8:30-10AM. Followed by a 10:30AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Newton Cemetery. The wake and Mass will be held according to state Coronavirus guidelines, so masks and social distancing are required. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Harold E. MacLEOD
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
