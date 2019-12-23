Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD PERKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD E. PERKINS


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD E. PERKINS Obituary
PERKINS, Harold E. Jr. Of Methuen, formerly of Tewksbury and Melrose. Dec. 19. Son of the late Harold E. and Marion E. (Contant) Perkins. Father of Craig Perkins and wife Donna of Franklin, NH, Courtney Conners and husband William of Billerica and Daphne Minghella and husband Jason of Tewksbury. Grandfather of Hunter, Cody, Austin, Riley, Kendra, Zach, Bella, Liam & Mandi. Former husband of Thea Stoneman of Boca Raton, FL. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday, Dec 31 at 11am. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home prior to the Service starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSCPA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -