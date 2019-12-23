|
PERKINS, Harold E. Jr. Of Methuen, formerly of Tewksbury and Melrose. Dec. 19. Son of the late Harold E. and Marion E. (Contant) Perkins. Father of Craig Perkins and wife Donna of Franklin, NH, Courtney Conners and husband William of Billerica and Daphne Minghella and husband Jason of Tewksbury. Grandfather of Hunter, Cody, Austin, Riley, Kendra, Zach, Bella, Liam & Mandi. Former husband of Thea Stoneman of Boca Raton, FL. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday, Dec 31 at 11am. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home prior to the Service starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSCPA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019