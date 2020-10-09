JANAKAS, Harold G. "Harry J." Of Lynnfield, October 9. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Flynn) Janakas. Loving father of Emily Brunelle & husband Brian of East Boston and Sara Janakas & partner Gaby Jimenez of NJ, both formerly of Lynnfield. Grandfather of Smith Brunelle. Brother of Joyce DeAndrade & husband Tony of Byfield and their daughter Melissa. Brother-in-law of Margie Janakas of Salem and Ted Flynn & wife Donna of Duxbury. Also survived by many extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Chris Janakas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield on Tuesday at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 4-7pm. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Guests are kindly asked to arrive wearing a mask and to exit the building after greeting the family to allow all visitors an opportunity to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook,www.mcdonaldfs.com