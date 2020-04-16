|
GARBER, Harold Age 92, of Dedham, formerly of Newton, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Max and Sarah (Handler) Garber. For 57 years, he was the loving husband of the late Harriet (Miller) Garber. Proud father of Richard & Wendy Garber, Amy & Robert Carp, and Jody & David Flashner. Adored Papa to Max & Jason Flashner, Melissa & Douglas Carp, and Sam & Sophie Garber. Proud graduate of Boston English High School and Northeastern University. Co-founder and President for over 70 years of Garber Brothers, Inc. where he was beloved by his many longtime employees and customers whom he treated like family. Veteran of the Korean War, served in the US Army. Due to the current health crisis, funeral service and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Congregation NewBridge, or NewBridge Employee Scholarship, c/o Hebrew SeniorLife Development Office, 1200 Centre St., Boston MA 02131. The family wishes to thank Lloyd Clarke for his friendship and devoted care of Harold over the past five years, and Nicole D'Angelico-Peloquin and Iris Farrell for their loving care as well. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020