KERN, Harold George Of Chestnut Hill, MA, died suddenly June 3, 2019. He leaves his wife of over 50 years, who always introduced him as "Happy Harry." He was proud of his wonderful son, Greg, and his wife, Keri Dunn Kern, and loved his "Iron Man Topher," and his beautiful Taylor, who both knew him as "Papa Harry." He just had a grand time at Grandparents Day at their New Canaan Country School. He also leaves behind his Precious "Baby cakes," as he called his daughter Elizabeth. We treasure our Liz, her husband Jimmy, and Izabella Ferriero. As a young man, he was always addressed affectionately by his mother as "My Harry" because she was so proud he won a baby contest with his gorgeous red hair and curls! For this reason, Harry was so proud of his granddaughter, "Precious Bella Ferriero," because she too has red hair and curls! He just celebrated his 73rd Birthday, June 1, and would have celebrated a marriage anniversary to his high school sweetheart, Annie Fallon, on June 13. He suffered the devastating loss of his son, Christopher James Kern, at age 21, on July 4, 2001. He was the last of the Kern siblings, Ed and Alice. Our Harry was a fun, loving, kind, and generous man who leaves wonderful memories to his Kern and Fallon Families. He "loved his nieces to pieces," as well as many nephews, and friends. "Uncle Harry" was a fan favorite! A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, at 10 AM at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church," 1545 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120. Immediately following Harry's Celebration of Life, relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon in his honor from 12:00 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Buckingham Browne and Nichols, to the Christopher James Kern Scholarship Fund, 80 Gerrys Landing Rd., Cambridge, MA 02138, or to the New Canaan Country School Funds, 635 Frogtown Rd., New Canaan, CT 06840, where Topher and Taylor attend. For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary