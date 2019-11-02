|
|
GOREN, Harold Of Wareham, MA, formerly of Taunton, MA entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Dear son of the late Isadore and Jenny (Bloom) Goren. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Kraft) Goren. Loving father of Betsy Goren, David Goren and his wife Ada, and Thomas Goren and his wife Lisa. Dear brother of the late Ethelyne (Goren) Feldman. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Michael, A.J. and Max Goren. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM, on Monday, November 4th at Congregation Agudath Achim, 36 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA. Burial will follow at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph, MA. The family will be sitting shiva at the Holiday Inn, 700 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA on Monday, November 4th, from 2:30PM to 5:00PM and 6:00PM to 9:00PM, and on Tuesday, November 5th, from 10:00AM to 2:00PM and 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Floor 3, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019