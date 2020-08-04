|
HALEY, Harold "Ralph" Of Reading, July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lane) Haley, devoted father of Jason and his wife Caprice, Ryan and his wife Shelley, Lauren and her fiancé Sean Valiente, and Rebecca and her fiancé Nicholas Novaris; and loving grandfather of Benjamin, Abigail, Amelia and Nathaniel. He also leaves his brother Donald Haley and his wife Janet, his sister Muriel and her husband John Ostrowski, his brother in law John Coffin and Ralph's late sister, Janice (Haley) Coffin, as well as his niece and nephews. Funeral services and burial are private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020