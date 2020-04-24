|
|
HAYES, Harold J. "Babe" Died at the VA Hospital in Bedford on April 22, 2020 at the age of 85, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, with family by his side. Babe was born in Charlestown on July 2, 1934 to the late Harold & Mary (Noonan) Hayes. He was raised in Charlestown and graduated from Don Bosco High School, Class of 1952. After he graduated from high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country with pride as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict, from 1952-1955. Babe raised his family in Malden and resided in Melrose when he retired. Babe worked for the M.B.T.A. for 30 years, a member of Machinist Local 264. He loved spending summers in Wolfeboro, NH with his family. He also enjoyed some winters in Naples, FL. His family was his greatest joy in life. Fishing was one of his passions and he spent countless hours on Crescent Lake sharing that love with his children & grandchildren. Harold was the beloved husband of 63 years to Patricia A. (Lynch) Hayes. Loving father of Carol O'Brien & her husband John of Malden, Denise Fitzgerald & Mark Fitzgerald of Andover, Jeanne McNiff & her husband James of Stoneham, the late William J. Hayes and his wife Denise of Paxton. Caring brother of Mary (Hayes) Littlewood of Malden and the late Kathleen (Hayes) Puopolo and Francis "Skippy" Hayes. Papa leaves behind his 11 grandchildren and his 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews & friends. We want to thank the staff from the Bedford VA for their exceptional and compassionate care that they gave to him. They went above and beyond while also supporting his family. We will forever be grateful. Visitation & Funeral are private due to COVID 19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's name to the act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/TributesAlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=618261 Thank you to everyone for all your love & prayers during these years. Please send the family a message of condolence on Harold's webpage by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020