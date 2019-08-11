|
BLOCK, Harold Jacob Of Brookline, formerly of Peabody passed away surrounded by the love and support of his loving family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Lee (Gerson). Devoted father of Debra G. Block of Needham and Etan Zinori, Sharyn E. Solomon and her husband Mark of Lynnfield, Julie R. Siegal and her husband Steven of Chelmsford, and Paul G. Block and his wife Helaine of Sudbury. Loving grandfather of Gregory Solomon and his wife Robin, Kirsten Solomon, Benjamin Siegal, Samantha Block, Emma Block and Jenna Block. Adored great-grandfather of Lexington Solomon. Dear brother of the late Herman Block and Lester Block. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday, August 13 at 2:30PM. Burial will follow at Kehillath Jacob Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance will be at home of Julie and Steven Siegal on Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9PM, Friday from 4-7PM, continuing Saturday and Sunday from 6-9PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Partners Asthma Center, Brigham & Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115, Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St. #101, Framingham, MA 01701 or to Center Communities of Brookline, Attention Development Office, 100 Centre St., Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019