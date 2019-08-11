Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at home of Julie and Steven Siegal
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at home of Julie and Steven Siegal
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at home of Julie and Steven Siegal
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at home of Julie and Steven Siegal
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD BLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD JACOB BLOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD JACOB BLOCK Obituary
BLOCK, Harold Jacob Of Brookline, formerly of Peabody passed away surrounded by the love and support of his loving family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Lee (Gerson). Devoted father of Debra G. Block of Needham and Etan Zinori, Sharyn E. Solomon and her husband Mark of Lynnfield, Julie R. Siegal and her husband Steven of Chelmsford, and Paul G. Block and his wife Helaine of Sudbury. Loving grandfather of Gregory Solomon and his wife Robin, Kirsten Solomon, Benjamin Siegal, Samantha Block, Emma Block and Jenna Block. Adored great-grandfather of Lexington Solomon. Dear brother of the late Herman Block and Lester Block. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday, August 13 at 2:30PM. Burial will follow at Kehillath Jacob Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance will be at home of Julie and Steven Siegal on Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9PM, Friday from 4-7PM, continuing Saturday and Sunday from 6-9PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Partners Asthma Center, Brigham & Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115, Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St. #101, Framingham, MA 01701 or to Center Communities of Brookline, Attention Development Office, 100 Centre St., Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now