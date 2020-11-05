1/
HAROLD K. CURLL Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURLL, Harold K. Sr. Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge. Passed away peacefully at his home on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Kenneally). Loving father of the late Harold K. Curll, Jr. and his daughter Mary Ellen Vaccarello and her Husband Marc S. Vaccarello. Devoted grandfather of Stephen and Samantha Vaccarello. He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Harold was a World War II Army veteran, a Cambridge Police officer for over 35 years and worked at Granada Wines in Cambridge and Woburn. He was the former owner of the Flying A gas station in Jamaica Plain. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Saturday at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave., Cambridge at 10:30 am (meet inside the main gate by 10:20 am). Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. For obituary, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:15 AM
Cambridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved