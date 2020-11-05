CURLL, Harold K. Sr. Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge. Passed away peacefully at his home on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Kenneally). Loving father of the late Harold K. Curll, Jr. and his daughter Mary Ellen Vaccarello and her Husband Marc S. Vaccarello. Devoted grandfather of Stephen and Samantha Vaccarello. He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Harold was a World War II Army veteran, a Cambridge Police officer for over 35 years and worked at Granada Wines in Cambridge and Woburn. He was the former owner of the Flying A gas station in Jamaica Plain. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Saturday at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave., Cambridge at 10:30 am (meet inside the main gate by 10:20 am). Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
. For obituary, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com