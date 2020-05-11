|
DAHLGREN, Harold K. Age 71, a longtime resident of Lynn and formerly of Medford, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2020. Born in Medford on February 16, 1949 to his beloved parents the late Edward Dahlgren and Viola (Bent) Dahlgren. He was the cherished husband of Donna (Bacci) Dahlgren, with whom he spent 49 years of blissful marriage. Harold graduated from Medford Vocational Technical High School, where he learned his lifelong passion of printing. He became a printer for Acme Printing in Medford for many years before his retirement. He was a huge music fan whom you could find listening to the Beatles and Pink Floyd. Being outside, being able to enjoy nature and spending summers at the cottage in New Hampshire with his family and close friends was important to him. Later in life, he found his greatest joy was spoiling his grandchildren and spending as much time as he could with his loving family. He had a great smile and sense of humor, he cracked jokes as often as possible to put a smile on someone else's face. His kind gentle soul was loved by everyone he met, he would enjoy talking to friends, family, and even strangers. His stories were always long and full of details Harold is survived by his beloved wife Donna (Bacci) Dahlgren, his cherished children Jen Wilson and her husband Ron of Peabody, Jason Dahlgren and his wife Rachel of Middleboro, his adoring grandchildren David, Lindsey, Hannah, and Justin, and his dear siblings Bruce, Roger, Doris, Joan, and Janet. Harold was predeceased by his siblings Sonny, Jack, Artie, Jim, and Viola. Visiting Hours: Services are private and arrangements are in the care of the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN. Family and friends will gather at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020