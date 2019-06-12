|
|
KANALL, Harold "Harry" Of Winthrop, June 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Ellen G. (Toomey). Loving father of Marion Kanall of Brighton, Nancy Smith and her husband Thorne of Peabody and Paula LaMonica and her husband Joseph of Peabody. Dear brother of the late Marion Eident, Theodore Kanall and James Kanall. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Taylor and her husband Edwin of Pelham, New Hampshire and Lauren and Andrea both of Peabody. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Harold "Harry" KANALL
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019