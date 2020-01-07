|
KLANE, Harold Age 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL on January 6, 2020. Formerly of Chelsea and Sharon, MA. Beloved husband of Ida (Lit) Klane. Devoted father of the late Marc Klane, Stuart Klane, Richard Klane and their spouses. Cherished grandfather to Danielle Capparelli, Matthew Klane, Jenna Nelson, Amanda Hammond and Ashley Klane. Great-grandfather to Henry, Lucas, Olivia and Harper. Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Joseph Klane and the late Edith Toltz. Interred at Beth David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, FL. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 PM-8 PM at the home of Matthew and Amanda Hammond, 20 Sheffield Dr., Canton, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020