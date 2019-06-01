|
JOHNSTON, Harold M. Long time Andover resident, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home May 30, 2019. Harold was a Korean War Veteran and dedicated sales manager for AMP Special Industries for over 35 years. Harold was predeceased by his incredible wife, Anne Marie Johnston. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Rebecca and David Schaefer of Weare, NH, Kurt Johnston and Isabela Lutostanska of Brunswick, ME, Clay and Stephanie Johnston of Clayton, NY, Amanda and Peter Singer of Andover, MA, Mark and Abigail Moore also of Andover, his loving grandchildren, Victoria (and Eric) Gancarz, Benjamin (and Chelsea) Schaefer, Nicholas Schaefer, Seth Johnston, Ania Johnston and great-grandsons, Jonathan and Jake Gancarz and Lincoln Schaefer. A private Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019