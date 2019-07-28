|
TRAGER, Harold M. Of Needham, on July 27, 2019. For over 60 years he was the beloved husband of Verna (Shaer) Trager. Dear son of the late Abraham "Al" Trager and Helen (Koor) Trager. Devoted father of Marcy Poirier and her husband Robert, and Lawrence Trager. Loving grandfather of Tyler Poirier and his wife Shannon, Danielle, Lauren, Aidan, Jaelin and the late Jordan Poirier. Cherished great-grandfather of Elijah. Services at The Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, on Tuesday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, family and friends are invited to the Newton Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton until 8:00pm. Harold was a kind and gentle man with a big heart always available to his family and his wonderful friends. A very special thank you to the Stanley Tippett Hospice Home in Needham.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019