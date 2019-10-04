Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD VINCENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD P. "SKEETS" VINCENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD P. "SKEETS" VINCENT Obituary
VINCENT, Harold P. "Skeets" Retired Lt. Arlington Fire Department, of Arlington, October 3. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (St. Martin) Vincent. Devoted father of Robert J. and wife Terrie of Lexington, Patricia A. Ducey of Billerica, Carol Hemming and husband Bruce of Webster and the late William A. "Billy" Vincent. Proud grandfather of Richard and Andrew Avant, Kristen Olesnevich and Stephen Coonrod, David, Peter and Eric Vincent. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Marguerite Cronin and the late John and Thomas Vincent. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Monday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours Sunday 2:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name may be made to: The Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474, would be appreciated. Late WWII Navy Veteran and served aboard USS LST 643. Member of The American Legion Post 39, Arlington Knights of Columbus, Council 109, The Retired Men's Club of Arlington and Arlington Disabled Veterans Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now