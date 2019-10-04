|
VINCENT, Harold P. "Skeets" Retired Lt. Arlington Fire Department, of Arlington, October 3. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (St. Martin) Vincent. Devoted father of Robert J. and wife Terrie of Lexington, Patricia A. Ducey of Billerica, Carol Hemming and husband Bruce of Webster and the late William A. "Billy" Vincent. Proud grandfather of Richard and Andrew Avant, Kristen Olesnevich and Stephen Coonrod, David, Peter and Eric Vincent. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Marguerite Cronin and the late John and Thomas Vincent. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Monday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours Sunday 2:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name may be made to: The Fidelity House, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474, would be appreciated. Late WWII Navy Veteran and served aboard USS LST 643. Member of The American Legion Post 39, Arlington Knights of Columbus, Council 109, The Retired Men's Club of Arlington and Arlington Disabled Veterans Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019