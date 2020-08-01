|
PARTAMIAN, Harold Of Arlington, son of the late Dickran & Yeranig (Aghayan) Partamian, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the age of 84. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Gladys (Nahigian) Partamian. He was the devoted father of Mark Partamian of Arlington, and Donna Partamian Kutzer and her husband Ken of Westwood. He was the loving papa of Matthew, Ashley & Haley Kutzer. He was the dear brother of the late Anahid Zerdelian. He is also survived by his nephew, Stephen Zerdelian, and his first cousin, Arthur Alexander. He was predeceased by his first cousin, Shakae Shahinian. In addition, he is survived by many cousins and extended family from New Jersey, Buenos Aires, and France. After graduating Mass College of Pharmacy in 1957, Harold served in the Army National Guard before beginning his career as a Pharmacist. He was the former proprietor of Rawson Pharmacy in Arlington, and then served as the Executive Secretary of the Board of Pharmacy for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was also the founding president of the Armenian-American Pharmacists' Association. In addition to his career, Harold was an active member of St. James Armenian Church in Watertown, where he founded and chaired the annual golf tournament for many years. He was also a member of the former Amvets Post 41 in Watertown and the Knights of Vartan. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, Funeral Services will be private. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472, or the Harold Partamian Scholarship Fund, c/o Armenian-American Pharmacists' Association, PO Box 550046, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and online guestbook please visit:
