|
|
FALL, Harold R. Jr. Age 90, of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield, died Wednesday, January 1st, at Brudnick Center in Peabody, surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of Nadia L. (Dyer) Fall, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. He is also survived by four daughters: Cynthia L. Fall of Lynn, MA; Vicki Alberti and her husband David of Plympton, MA; Donna Lamb of Groveland, MA; and Laura Thorpe and her husband John of Boxford, MA; two brothers, Donald Fall of NH and Robert Fall of FL; four grandchildren: Diane, Kimberly, Corey and Erin. Harold had numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was the father-in-law to the late Kenneth L. Lamb, Jr. and the brother of the late Charles Fall. Visiting Hours: Harold's Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11th, at Parker Funeral Home, 35 Franklin Street, LYNN, from 11:00 AM to 12:50 PM, followed by Masonic Funeral Services at 12:50 PM, officiated by Mt. Carmel Lodge, which relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harold's memory to Care Dimension Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Website: caredimensions.org Guestbook at parkermemorialfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Harold R. Jr. FALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020