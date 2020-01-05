Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker Funeral Home - Lynn
35 Franklin Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-592-0514
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Parker Funeral Home - Lynn
35 Franklin Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:45 PM
Parker Funeral Home - Lynn
35 Franklin Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD FALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD R. FALL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD R. FALL Jr. Obituary
FALL, Harold R. Jr. Age 90, of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield, died Wednesday, January 1st, at Brudnick Center in Peabody, surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of Nadia L. (Dyer) Fall, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. He is also survived by four daughters: Cynthia L. Fall of Lynn, MA; Vicki Alberti and her husband David of Plympton, MA; Donna Lamb of Groveland, MA; and Laura Thorpe and her husband John of Boxford, MA; two brothers, Donald Fall of NH and Robert Fall of FL; four grandchildren: Diane, Kimberly, Corey and Erin. Harold had numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was the father-in-law to the late Kenneth L. Lamb, Jr. and the brother of the late Charles Fall. Visiting Hours: Harold's Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11th, at Parker Funeral Home, 35 Franklin Street, LYNN, from 11:00 AM to 12:50 PM, followed by Masonic Funeral Services at 12:50 PM, officiated by Mt. Carmel Lodge, which relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harold's memory to Care Dimension Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Website: caredimensions.org Guestbook at parkermemorialfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Harold R. Jr. FALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -