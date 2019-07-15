Boston Globe Obituaries
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edgewood Retirement Community
575 Osgood Street
North Andover, MA
View Map
HAROLD SAVOY

SAVOY, Harold President of the Savoy Leather Manufacturing Corporation of Lawrence and Haverhill for many years, died February 5, 2019, at the age of 94. A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at the Edgewood Retirement Community (575 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA). The event will be hosted by Harold's son Robert, his daughter-in-law Debbie, and his grandchildren Katie, Becca and Nathan. Ask for directions at the front desk of the main building at Edgewood. You may leave remembrances and whether you plan to attend in person at www.contefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
