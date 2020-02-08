|
|
EMERSON, Harold Sinclair "Bunky" Musician and Educator Age 92, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1927 in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Harold attended Boston English High School. In school he learned to play drums, clarinet, saxophone and flute, playing in several school marching bands and competitions. Harold went on to study music theory and pianoforte, orchestral composition and music education at the New England Conservatory of Music and later, at the University of Massachusetts/Boston. When he returned from military service, he earned several professional certificates in black and white photography, commercial photography, color, dark room management and portrait photography at both the Eastern School of Photography and the Vitale School of Photography. Harold met his wife, Lee C. Emerson (formerly Broadnax), when they were both youngsters in Roxbury. They were married on April 8, 1963 in Boston, Massachusetts. Together they raised 3 children. Harold, "Bunky" enjoyed music, photography and golf. For eight years, when he and his wife attended Montreal's Jazz Festival through the Elderhostel program, he would arrange compositions for the participants to play during this week-long educational program. For over seventy years, Bunky played baritone and alto saxophone, performing with numerous jazz/dance bands across New England. He formed two successful saxophone quartets of highly skilled musicians who performed around the region. In 1974, he joined the Big Band of Medford and in 1989, the Cosmo Valenti Band out of Marlboro. Until 2018, Harold held the baritone saxophone chair with "Olde Kids on the Block," an 18-piece swing band. Harold believed in giving back to his community by encouraging young people. He participated in several notable endeavors in the Roxbury/Dorchester communities of Boston. For 25 years, he served as Director of the Broadnax Scholarship Fund. He also served two terms as President of the Franklin Park/Grove Hall Chapter 4685 of AARP. For several years, Harold served as an advisor to local youth at Bridge, a college readiness program, and Director of Education for the Roxbury Photographers Training Program. He also taught reed instrumentation at the New England Conservatory's Saturday Youth program. He retired as a security guard, still giving private music lessons until the last years of his life. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Harold went skydiving for his 90th birthday. Harold is survived by his wife, Lee nee Broadnax of Boston; daughters Meri Ames and husband David Dodwell, Bette Roberts and husband Dr. William Roberts; daughter-in-law Debbie Lewis; grandchildren Janra Roberts and wife Stacey Cooney, Kia Wheeler and husband Jamar Wheeler, and Jonathan Lewis; great-granddaughter Sylvia Wheeler; sister Dorothy Scott and husband, Anthony Scott; sisters-in-law Rebecca Broadnax Scott and Caroline Schwarz Schastny Broadnax; an uncle, John Lester Lewis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Edmond Ames. The family entrusted the J. B. Johnson Funeral Home of ROXBURY with the arrangements for his Military Funeral that was held on January 31, 2020 at Bourne National Cemetery. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, family, and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ZUMIX at http://www.zumix.org/support This program empowers young people to build successful futures for themselves through music, technology, and creative employment.
View the online memorial for Harold Sinclair "Bunky" EMERSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020